Residents ‘forced to jump out window’ to escape fire

A MAN is to stand trial accused of starting a fire outside a block of flats that forced occupants to jump from their windows to escape the blaze.

Craig Davidson is alleged to have started a fire outside a building in Bonnygate, Cupar, on September 20 last year in a waste bin.

It caught alight – destroying the bin and also the covers of gas boxes.

Prosecutors say that “placed occupants of the property in danger insofar that they evacuated the property via a window”.

Davidson faces further charges of stealing a bicycle, taking a car without consent and vandalising the car on the same day in Cupar.

Davidson (19) of Randolph Court, Leven, denies four charges on indictment at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Lawyers for the Crown and defence said they were ready for a trial to be set.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael set a trial date in August.