Residents get to stay as deal saves Glenrothes care home from closure

A Glenrothes care home has been saved from closure following a deal which will see it taken over by Kingdom Homes Ltd.

Last year, Bield announced 12 of its care homes across Scotland were to close and has since been working to find other providers to keep them open.

Following extensive discussions, the housing and care provider has announced that an agreement has been reached which will see locally-based Kingdom Homes buy Finavon Court in Glenrothes.

The deal means that residents transfer over to the new Kingdom Homes, with very few changes being experienced and, in particular, all existing staff will keep their jobs.

Charlie Dickson, Bield’s director of housing and care services, said: “It’s extremely pleasing that we’ve been able to strike an agreement with such a reputable care provider which has many other care homes throughout Fife.

“The deal ensures that high quality care is still provided to existing service users with no need for upheaval or disruption and also safeguards the jobs of staff.

“We were fully aware of the serious impact the decision to close the care homes made on the lives of the people who use our services, their families and our staff.

“Once we made the decision to close the care homes we worked closely with our specialist agents Christie & Co to ensure that every possible attempt to find new care providers was explored across the country. I’m delighted that our discussions with Kingdom Homes Ltd have resulted in this deal.

“Our service users and staff have remained of paramount importance throughout what is clearly a stressful and traumatic time.”

Colin Smart, managing director at Kingdom Homes Ltd, said: “We are pleased to bring Finavon Court into our group of 12 care homes. With over 30 years in the care sector in Fife we are confident that under our management the home will continue to flourish.

“From the moment we first visited the home and met with the staff and residents we knew that Finavon Court could not be allowed to close and thus we worked tirelessly with Bield to come to an agreement to allow Kingdom Homes to takeover and ensure the continuation of the service.

“Safeguarding the home for all the residents who live their along with the jobs for all the staff who currently look after the residents.

“When we had discussions with the local authority about Finavon, they stressed to us that they felt Finavon was a real community-based care home and they were very keen to see it continue to provide the care it does for the local community in Glenrothes.

“Great credit should be given to the staff who have maintained a positive attitude at the home and ensured that the residents have remained well cared for.

“We will look to build on this and support the existing staff to continually improve the service for the residents at Finavon in the future.”

Martin Daw, director of Christie & Co, added: “We are delighted to have advised and supported Bield through this journey to secure the transfer of Finavon Court to Kingdom Homes.

“Kingdom homes are a well-respected care operator with an excellent reputation for delivering high standards of care.”

Bield announced 12 of its care homes were to close due to a change in strategic direction and ongoing financial pressures.

Bield said that its decision to withdraw from the residential care home market was a last resort option and one that if not taken, would have compromised the vital work it does to support and care for thousands of older people across Scotland.