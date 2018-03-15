Residents left ‘freezing’ after new windows fitted

Dozens of council properties in Kirkcaldy were left freezing as icy winds made it through their newly-fitted double glazing.

Flats at Forth View, on Kirkcaldy promenade, are currently undergoing refurbishment, but some residents were unable to heat their homes, with some saying the new windows are worse than the old ones.

Fife Council is now discussing assisting residents with heating costs after some were forced to tape up the window fittings in a bid to stop the winds created by The Beast From The East.

One resident, who asked not to be named, said: “It’s horrendous. It’s not just my flat, it’s all three blocks in Forth View.

“We’ve had to tape up the veranda doors, the windows, and seal them all up.

“The blinds at the veranda door were actually moving.

“As soon as I taped it up, they stopped moving.

“Trying to heat these flats the way it was, we were all going round in big heavy coats to try and keep warm.

“I had the heating on for hours, but it didn’t make one bit of difference. It was still freezing.

“The old windows were better than the new ones.

“Even when it was windy the blinds never moved in all that time.

“The council contractor is aware of the problem but we’ll have to wait and see when it’ll be fixed.”

Fife Council senior manager John Rodigan said that draft and thermal protection measures for the windows are due to be fitted at a later stage of the refurbishment.

He said: “We’re aware there’s been issues with drafts from the windows for tenants in Forth View.

“The replacement windows are the first part of an extensive refurbishment which also includes the installation of external wall insulation.

“Once all that work has been done tenants will have better insulated homes and hopefully reduced energy bills too.

“At the moment, because all stages of the project haven’t been finished, the windows haven’t had the final thermal and draft protection fitted.

“Until that’s completed, we’re identifying a temporary fix to stop the problems with the drafts.

“This work will be done as soon as possible.

“If any tenants are concerned, we’d ask them to please get in touch and we will be happy to come out and investigate any issues they have.

“We’ll also be providing assistance with additional heating costs and this will be discussed with our tenants and residents over the next few days.”