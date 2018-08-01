Restaurant plan for former Next shop in town centre

The shop left empty by Next when it quit Kirkcaldy town centre could be turned into a place to eat.

A new planning application has been lodged with Fife Council to turn the building into a restaurant, cafe or coffee shop.

The shop, which sits next to the Bank of Scotland, was one of two town centre units once occupied by Next.

The clothes chain had a children’s shop on the corner of Tolbooth Street, which was then closed and merged into the main shop which housed its ladies and gents’ departments.

But when Next opened a superstore at Fife Retail Park, the move out of the town centre became inevitable.

It finally closed its doors earlier this year, leaving behind another empty unit in the heart of the pedestrianised zone.

Property advisor’s, Ryden, have submitted an application which still has to be approved by the council.

The plans would see the ground floor made up of seating and a kitchen area with more space to eat upstairs, along with toilet facilities.

Graham Downes of Saltire Property Management said that talks were still in the very early stages to bring an operator into the retail until.

It also needs the green light from planners to agree change of use from retail to food.

The application will also have to go before councillors at a later date.