Results of Kennoway consultation announced

The results of a public consultation on how to improve Bishop’s Court in Kennoway have been announced.

More than 250 local residents had their say in Fife Council’s consultation – ‘My Bishop’s Court’.

The most popular choice of improvement was the redesign of the parking system and the creation of new parking spaces.

The second most popular choice was an improvement to the appearance of housing and shop fronts.

That was followed by a desire to see more outdoor seating installed.

The results of the consultation were announced this week by councillor and area convenor Ken Caldwell at Kennoway Library.

Cllr Caldwell said: “I’m pleased so many people got involved and had their say, voting for what was important to them – that’s local democracy in action.

“These improvements will help regenerate the area for all to enjoy.”

Over the last few weeks local people have taken part in online voting as well as posting votes in local shops, health centre, library, schools and businesses.

A voting day took place in the Kennoway Library on June 13.

David Paterson, community manager for Levenmouth, explained: “This approach, known as ‘participatory budgeting’ or PB was a recommendation from the Fairer Fife Commission as a way of creating a Fairer Fife.

“PB gets people involved and gives them a direct say in where public money can make a difference to their community.”

Another participatory budgeting exercise was held last year for Levenmouth residents to share their opinions and decide the future of Leven Promenade.

The most popular idea for that project was improvements being carried out to the play area.

For more information on the ‘My Bishop’s Court’ project visit the website www.fifedirect.org.uk/letstalk.