REVIEW: THE BAND

If you are a fan of pop group Take That you will love new musical The Band.

But even if you aren’t a fan of Howard Donald, Gary Barlow, Robbie Williams, Mark Owen and Jason Orange, if you have grown up loving boybands or appreciated them when you were younger, you will certainly enjoy this musical, which is on at the Edinburgh Playhouse until Saturday.

I can’t recommend The Band highly enough and I would definitely say it is my favourite musical of 2018.

It tells the story of a group of girls who grow up together with the love of their favourite boyband. There is then a big reveal and the story moves on 25 years later and we find out what has happened to those young girls and what they have gone through.

Anyone who has followed the charts in the 1990s and remembers avidly reading Smash Hits will relate to this show and they will remember what it is like to follow their favourite group and learn the lyrics to every big hit they had.

The Band, written by award-winning writer Tim Firth, is ultimately a story about friendship - the strong friendship between a close knit group of friends and how they try to rekindle that friendship two decades on.

The music of Take That is beautifully and cleverly interwoven into the story with each song fitting into the plot perfectly (I particularly enjoyed the scene with the bus journey featuring Roman soldiers in a chariot!)

The Band features standout performances from Alison Fitzjohn as Claire and Emily Joyce as Heather with all the group of girls demonstrating that life has a strange way of working out in ways you never would expect!

I have to say I was surprised at how emotional the storyline was and just how much I was moved by the big reveal and its affect on the girls. The show has such a feel-good factor and definitely resonates with any girl who has grown up with a love of boybands.

If you are looking for a good night out with nostalgia, fantastic humour and good pop music I would highly recommend The Band. I have heard reports of fans re-booking tickets at the interval to see this musical and I can compltely understand why. I would definitely go back and see The Band again.

For tickets visit: https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-band/edinburgh-playhouse/