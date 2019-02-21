Review: The Jersey Boys at The Edinburgh Playhouse

Oh What A Night it was when The Jersey Boys returned to the city to begin their two-week run at the Edinburgh Playhouse.

This is the third time the show has been performed in the capital in the last few years and I have to say it did not disappoint.

I have always wanted to see the stage show which tells the remarkable story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and their rise to stardom from the wrong side of the tracks.

I have to confess I had no idea just how accomplished the boys in red were.

The Edinburgh cast of The Jersey Boys features Michael Watson as Frankie Valli (We Will Rock You and Sister Act, West End); Simon Bailey as Tommy De Vito (Phantom of the Opera, West End), Declan Egan as Bob Gaudio (who played the same role in his native Australia) and Lewis Griffiths as Nick Massi (Legally Blonde ' The Musical UK Tour). Pic: Brinkhoff_Mogenburg

Did you know the foursome from New Jersey, USA were one of the most successful bands in pop history? Not only were they inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but they also sold 100 million records worldwide and this was all achieved before they turned 30!

One of the surprising things about The Jersey Boys stage show is just how many songs are packed into the two-and-a-half hour performance. In fact audiences might be surprised by just how many hits they will recognise, but perhaps didn’t realise were sang by Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

The Jersey Boys certainly struck the righ chord with audiences. Pic: Brinkhoff_Mogenburg

They include: Beggin’, Sherry, Walk Like A Man, December, 1963 (Oh What a Night), Big Girls Don’t Cry, My Eyes Adored You, Let’s Hang On (To What We’ve Got), Bye Bye Baby, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Working My Way Back To You, Fallen Angel, Rag Doll and Who Loves You.

Personally I enjoyed Sherry as this is the first time we hear the four boys singing together in harmony and the sound is just fantastic.

The Edinburgh cast features Michael Watson as Frankie Valli (We Will Rock You and Sister Act, West End); Simon Bailey as Tommy De Vito (Phantom of the Opera, West End), Declan Egan as Bob Gaudio (who played the same role in his native Australia) and Lewis Griffiths as Nick Massi (Legally Blonde – The Musical UK Tour).

Michael, Simon, Declan and Lewis have all previously performed their roles in Jersey Boys to great acclaim: Michael and Simon in the West End, Declan in the West End and Australia, and Lewis in the first UK and Ireland tour.

The Jersey Boys had an incredible number of hit songs. Pic: Brinkhoff_Mogenburg

As individuals they all hold their own in the stage production, but the true magic happens when they all sing together.

They have fantastic chemistry and their voices blend really well together, creating amazing harmonies and each hit is delivered with incredible power - the sound is really something special.

I have to say that I also enjoyed their dance moves and when they add that together – with their voices along with their colourful (and sometimes glitzy) jackets – it makes for a very entertaining performance!

But special mention has to be given to Michael Watson. I thought he was fantastic as Frankie Valli and how he hit those very high notes was very impressive.

He really was incredible at recreating the unique sound of Frankie Valli and I would say if you are a big fan of the group then you really need to go and see this show.

The Jersey Boys did not have an easy journey to success. Their story includes stints in prison, heartbreak and loss as well as financial woes, but what makes it one to remember is the music.

The story of The Jersey Boys is one of love and loss as well as incredible musical success. Pic: Brinkhoff_Mogenburg

Audiences will see just why they became one of the most successful bands in pop history and why their music is just as popular today as it was in the 1960s and 70s.

The show is at the Edinburgh Playhouse until Saturday, March 2. For tickets visit: www.atgtickets.com