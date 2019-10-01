Revolution retread on Kirkcaldy’s beach

The second Kirkcaldy Beach Clean-Up organised by the Revolution Barbershop has been hailed as a huge success.

The High Street shop held its first beach clean in April of this year and it proved to be so popular that a follow up was held on Sunday morning.

Rubbish collected at Seafield filled half a skip

One team took to the beach at 11am to clear rubbish with another tackling tyres that had washed up on at the harbour.

Two tyres were dug up before the tide came in but unfortunately the crew were unable to remove them.

Revolution owner Mark Reynolds said: “I got ambitious with the tyres.

“I really thought eight or nine could move them, but we bit off more than we could chew.

“There’s a bit of egg on face there, but who cares?!

“The crew along at Seafield had every nook and cranny covered though.

“From Seafield tower to the harbour wall they got half a skip’s worth of garbage.

“A lot of it was fishing tackle and lobster traps buy then a lot of it was also human made.

“20 to 30 per cent of what they picked up were wet wipes.”

Mark paid tribute to the members of the community who volunteered to help as well as many local businesses.

He said: “Everybody pitched in, everybody showed up when they said they would.

“We had 100 people at least and it was a real success.

“The after party was really chill. I’m starting to party like my parents!”

Mark now intends to make the clean-up a regular event.

“It’s happening every April and October,” he said, “that’s going to be set in stone.

“Next we’ll be doing our Christmas thing with the clothing drive like we did last year.”

He added: “Those will be the big three for Revolution.”