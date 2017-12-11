Reward offered for missing buffalo near Kirkcaldy

A reward has been offered for a missing buffalo which escaped near Kirkcaldy and is on the loose.

Stevie Mitchell, of Buffalo Farm, says he is concerned for the animal as they haven’t had any sightings since it escaped on Saturday.

The young buffalo was thought to have been heading towards Cardenden woods, and he says it doesn’t present a danger to the public.

Stevie said: “We were working with them, weighing them up at Torbain on Saturday morning and it managed to push itself through a fence and spooked itself when it fell down the bank at the other side.

“Unfortunately it bolted. and with the hard frost it meant it didn’t leave any footprints so we couldn’t see exactly where it had gone.

“There were some footprints heading towards the Cardenden Woods.”

However, Stevie says they were unable to track the animal any further.

“I’m just desperate to know where it is so we can track it. My concern is that I’m astounded that no one’s seen it. I’m now starting to worry that it’s unfortunately had an accident or has fallen somewhere.

“The woods are extremely thick but there’s also a lot of steep bankings and I’m very worried that it’s slipped and hurt itself.

“An animal on its own is not a happy animal, it’ll be wandering looking for company and hence we’d expect to see it somewhere, but we haven’t seen it anywhere.

“I’ve been out at night with the big torch, but there’s no sign.

“If anyone’s out and they see droppings or footprints, or an area where it’s been lying down and melted the frost, let us know.

“It was meant to be my stag night on Saturday but I had to call it off because I was so conviced that it would appear, but that call never came.”

“I’ve notified the police and been round all the local farmers and no one’s seen anything.

“I don’t think it’s a danger to anyone, it’ll be more scared than they will, and will run in the opposite direction. But at least if we know what direction it’s running in we’re on hand to come and get it.”

And Stevie has offered a reward to anyone who finds the buffalo.

“If anyone is out looking I’m quite happy to put up a reward. There’s a turkey – Christmas dinner’s on me. Anyone out walking their dog up that way, it would be appreciated. I’d be extremely grateful for some information on where it is.”

Anyone who can help is urged to call the Buffalo Farm on 01592 646252.