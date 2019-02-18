Rewind Festival hits new heights with Ferry and Foreigner headlining

Following the festival’s massive 10th anniversary celebration last year, Rewind Scotland returns this summer with a legendary line-up celebrating music icons of the ’80s and beyond.

Foreigner and Bryan Ferry will be headlining the weekend, playing the festival for first time.

Foreigner will also be headlining the weekend.

Rewind Scotland returns to Scone Palace in Perth from Friday, July 19, to Sunday, July 21. Organisers promise to take Rewind to new heights this year with their most musically diverse line-up yet – plus added entertainment including a jam-packed comedy programme and family activities.

You may also be interested in:

Police appeal after serious sexual assault in Fife

Train fire forces emergency evacuation at fire station

Man left with scar after being slashed at Fife party

Katt Lingard, event manager, said: “We are welcoming a host of fantastic artists who will be performing at the festival for the very first time like Bryan Ferry, Foreigner, The Stranglers, Lulu and Lisa Stansfield.

“It’s going to be a fantastic three days with something for everyone.”

Foreigner make their Rewind debut by headlining on Saturday, July 20.

Headed up by Mick Jones and lead singer Kelly Hansen, Foreigner are one of the most popular rock acts in the world with over 80 million records sold, 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits to their name.

Also joining Foreigner is Scotland’s own music legend, Lulu, who has enjoyed a glittering career since the ’60s with her signature hits ‘Shout’ and ‘To Sir With Love’.

Soul icon Paul Young will also be taking the main stage.

In the ’80s, Paul made his mark on the industry with his chart-topping debut album No Parlez, which was certified triple platinum in the UK.

Rounding off the stellar line-up on Saturday are Eddi Reader, Joyce Sims, Black Box, The Dire Straits Experience, The Undertones, The Primitives and Hipsway.

Bryan Ferry is set to headline on Sunday, July 21, fresh from being inducted into the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of Roxy Music. The Stranglers, long recognised as the instigator of the UK’s punk rock movement, will perform on the main stage. Lisa Stansfield, Belinda Carlisle, Hazel O’Connor, Midge Ure, Bjorn Again, The Skids and Big Country are all also confirmed to perform.

Meanwhile on the Friday night, Martin Kemp will be playing a special DJ set jammed pack with some ’80s gold.

Tickets from: scotland.rewindfestival.com