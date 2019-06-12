River Leven project moves forward

A partnership project to revitalise the River Leven as a great regional asset moved a step closer this week.

Fife Council’s Environment, Protective Services and Community Services Committee agreed that the council would be formally represented on the Leven Programme Board which will be responsible for delivering the exciting regeneration programme.

‘The Leven: Growing with the Flow’ programme aims to maximise cultural, economic and social opportunities on and around the river by 2030, including better connecting local communities along the river, making environmental improvements and promoting biodiversity, tourism, heritage and active travel.

Plans include developing a series of paths to connect the isolated communities to and along the river, and unlocking opportunities on vacant and derelict land in the area. Reconnecting people and place is also a key focus of the initiative.

By 2030, the partners’ goals include the region becoming a ‘go to’ destination and tourism becoming one of the region’s key economic contributors. The vision also includes the River Leven area being a dynamic hub for social enterprise, youth and education, and the region having a natural environment that will support a diverse ecology and celebrate its social history.

Committee chair Councillor Ross Vettraino commented: “Fife Council is delighted to be a partner on ‘The Leven: Growing with the Flow’ programme. It’s a great opportunity for positive change. Working together, we will pool resources and skills to ensure this project puts local people and the environment at its heart and that the benefits are long term.”

Terry A’Hearn, SEPA’s chief executive, added: “This exciting work to revitalise the River Leven is good news for local communities and the environment and it is excellent to have Fife Council on board. The programme aims to achieve environmental improvements to spark new ways of working with key partners and communities to create social and economic opportunities.”