RNLI needs you: Here’s how you can help save lives

Kinghorn lifeboat is looking for new volunteers for on and offshore roles, including tractor drivers and boat crew.

The station is holding information events in the coming weeks where anyone interested can speak to current members to find out more.

The station is particularly keen to strengthen its shore crew and is seeking volunteers to drive the launching tractor. No previous experience is needed as the RNLI will provide all the necessary training. Tractor drivers require a full UK driving licence.

Joanne Wibberley, operation’s manager, said: “Kinghorn is one of the busiest stations in Scotland, covering much of the Fife and Edinburgh coastline, and we are looking for more volunteers who live in Kinghorn to join the team.

“We need to bolster our team of tractor drivers. This is an essential role as without them the boat cannot get afloat for training and callouts.

“Fewer than 10 per cent of our volunteers have a maritime background, and being an RNLI volunteer often stands you in good stead for employment and other parts of life. All you need is to be physically fit and enjoy a challenge.”

The first information event will be on April 1 between 10am and 12.30pm. Alternatively, the team meets on Monday evenings for training and people can drop in.

For more information visit the Facebook page.