Road closed after man injured by car

A Kirkcaldy road has been closed by police after a man was knocked down this morning.

Police confirmed that they received a call at around 9.45am today, that a man had been knocked down at Alford Avenue.

The Scottish Ambulance Service are in attendance and have been contacted for comment.

Police say the road in Templehall is likely to be closed for some time while investigations are underway.

Updates to follow

