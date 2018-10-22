Road closed after school bus and car crash on Kinghorn Road

Emergency services are in attendance after a crash on Kinghorn Road.

A car and what is understood to be a school bus were involved in the incident.

Police confirmed that they were called at around 4pm this afternoon to the A921.

The road has now been closed.

Police Scotland say there are no injuries.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call today to attend a road traffic collision on the A921.

“We dispatched a practitioner, one ambulance, a manager and our special operation team to the scene.”

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress