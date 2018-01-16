Road closed as two injured in crash amid ‘terrible’ conditions

The Quarry Road into Kirkcaldy has been closed after a crash involving two cars, as ice and snow continue to cause havoc on Fife roads.

Traffic has been diverted through Burntisland and Kinghorn after a large section of the B9157 was closed at 1.50pm this afternoon.

A Police Scotland spokesman said the condition of the road had been branded ‘terrible’, and it is understood that two people are injured.

Police say the entire road has now been closed between Peebles Street, Kirkcaldy, and the Bernard Smithy Junction with the A909.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were alerted at 1.51pm on Tuesday, January 16, to reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles.

“Operations Control immediately mobilised two fire appliances to the B9157, near Kirkcaldy.

The B9157 has now been closed.

“Crews currently remain at the scene.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 1340 hours today to attend a road traffic collision on the B9157.

“We dispatched two ambulances, our special operations response teams and the trauma team to the scene.

• Click here for latest weather updates

• Police warning after 5-car crash on icy road