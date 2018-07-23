Road closure after lorry collides with pedestrian in St Andrews

A St Andrews road has been closed after a serious collision between a lorry and a pedestrian.

The incident happened on Bell Street around 3.20pm, and police are now in attendance.

Closures are in place on the road in both directions.

The public are asked to avoid the area.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said: “The SFRS was alerted at 3.29pm on Monday, July 23, to reports of a road traffic collision in St Andrews.

“Operations Control mobilised three fire engines to the town’s Bell Street, where firefighters currently remain on the scene.”