Road closure: serious crash closes busy Fife road as emergency crews at scene

A road in Fife was completely closed this morning after a serious road crash.
Allan Crow
Published 5th Dec 2023, 08:52 GMT
It happened on the A985 near Limekilns, closing the road just west of Rosyth. Emergency services, including a specialist fire unit from Edinburgh, attended around 7:20am. They were joined by fire appliances from Dunfermline and Lochgelly.

Drivers were urged to find alternative routes as Traffic Scotland described the crash as “serious.” Some Stagecoach East Scotland bus services have also been disrupted.

