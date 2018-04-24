Road facing three-week closure over sewer works

Main Street in East Wemyss is set to be closed for three weeks while work continues on the sewer network.

Scottish Water is due to begin essential work to upgrade the network on Monday, April 30.

The project is to install 30 metres of new sewer along Main Street to prevent sewer flooding and improve the sewage network.

Scott Fraser Scottish Water’s corporate affairs regional manager said: “This is essential works which will require the closure of Main Street between West Brae and School Wynd to all traffic for around three weeks.

“A full diversion will be in place and we have contacted affected residents and businesses.

“Our contractor Europ Environmental Group (EEG) is carrying out these works and we’d like to thank the local community in advance for their patience and understanding whilst this essential work is carried out.”