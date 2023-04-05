News you can trust since 1871
Roads near Windygates closed in on-going police incident

Roads near Windygates have been closed amid an on-going police incident this evening.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 5th Apr 2023, 17:24 BST- 1 min read

Fife Police have advised people to avoid the area.

No details have been given on the nature of the incident which is impacting on the main road into Leven at Durie Vale roundabout, causing large diversions and tailbacks.

A number of police cars are at the Durie Vale roundabout car park.

Fife Police tweeted: “Road closures are currently in place at Durie Vale roundabout, Milton Road near Windygates due to a police incident. Please avoid the area.”

