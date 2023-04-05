Roads near Windygates closed in on-going police incident

Fife Police have advised people to avoid the area.

No details have been given on the nature of the incident which is impacting on the main road into Leven at Durie Vale roundabout, causing large diversions and tailbacks.

A number of police cars are at the Durie Vale roundabout car park.

Fife Police tweeted: “Road closures are currently in place at Durie Vale roundabout, Milton Road near Windygates due to a police incident. Please avoid the area.”