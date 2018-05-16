Rotary club wins award for clothing project

The Rotary Club of Buckhaven and Methil has been given a national award for its clothing project.

The Levenmouth Children’s Clothing Bank has been running since November 2016, and has clothed more than 650 children in Levenmouth.

Last week, the group, chaired by Claire Robb, was awarded the Rotary Great Britain & Ireland Community Cup Award for the best community project in Great Britain & Ireland.

They are the first club in Scotland to ever receive this prestigious award in the many years it has been going.

The clothing bank has proven to be a lifeline for some families in Levenmouth, providing suitable clothes for the seasons.

Senior vice president of the rotary club, Christine McIntosh, said, “It is such an incredible achievement for our club to have been awarded this cup.

“We saw the need in the community and the project developed from there. Being able to make a small contribution to these families who are going through a difficult time in their lives by just simply giving them one less thing to worry about is an amazing feeling.

“The support we have received from the public has just been incredible. It really does show how much our community looks out for each other.”