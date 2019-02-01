Rotary Clubs train disabled familes in Ghana to start business

A partnership between two Fife Rotary groups has taken a unique approach to aiding the developing world, after a year-long project to help those affected by disabilities to start their own business.

The drive between Kirkcaldy Raith and Carnegie Rotary clubs is making people in Ghana more self-sufficient by giving them the skills and resources to start up their own enterprises.

Working with Ghanan charity Enliven Mama Africa, the scheme was launched to tackle unemployment among people with disabilities and parents of children with special needs.

Previously they would be left unsupported and would be reduced to life on the streets.

The beneficiaries each received training in mushroom farming, soap making or bee keeping.

The project also included construction of sheds for the mushrooms and hives for the bees, as well as purchase of equipment and materials to get the microbusinesses started.

The project has enabled the families to work together in groups to share child care as well as pursuing the business activities.

All of the micro businesses are now underway and trading.

“They will use the proceeds from the first sales to buy more supplies so that they can continue trading in the future.

It all came about thanks to £4000 funding, with £1000 each coming from the two Rotary clubs, and the rest coming via a grant from the Rotary Foundation; a charity which supports international good causes.

Unemployment among people with disabilities and parents of children with special needs is a major challenge affecting the development of communities in Ghana. Such families are at risk of severe poverty through lack of skills and lack of child care.

Iain Taylor of Kirkcaldy Raith Rotary Club said the scheme came about due to established links with a charity in the country.

He said: “We’d worked with them on another project in Ghana a few years ago so we knew the setup there and how things worked.

“They identified the need and satisfied us that they could meet that need if we funded it.

“Jim Slater at Carnegie Club had been out to Ghana once or twice so he could see what they were proposing and that it wold work.

“It’s focused on single mothers and those with special needs children who tend to be ostracised and shunned in a way that would be alien to people here. They’re often left to fend for themselves and family might not support them.

“The idea was that if they could be given the seed capital and the training to start their own microbusiness then that’s all they need. Once they’ve got that they can become self sufficient and aren’t reliant on charity or family to survive.

“They can learn beekeeping, for example, so they’re able to keep bees, learn what to do with the honey, how to use the wax to make candles and sell them at the markets.”