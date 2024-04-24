Royal College of Nursing Cadet Scheme for Glenrothes Cadet
and live on Freeview channel 276
Cadet Sgt Phoebe Colville of Glenrothes Viewfield Detachment, the Black Watch Battalion, Army Cadet Force, has successfully completed the Royal College of Nursing Cadet Scheme, marking a significant milestone in her journey towards healthcare excellence.
Spanning over three weekends across three months, Phoebe dedicated herself to the rigorous program, supplemented by a 20-hour placement within the care sector at a Dundee Care Home. Reflecting on her experience, Phoebe expressed gratitude for the invaluable knowledge and experience gained, including areas such as developing effective study skills, manual handling, confidentiality, dementia care, and infection prevention and control.
The scheme, designed to complement the Army Cadet Syllabus, seamlessly integrates guided online learning with hands-on experiences. Cadets engage in learning modules tailored to their local healthcare region, culminating in a clinical observational placement. Upon completion, cadets compile a reflective portfolio, earning a prestigious completion certificate.
Phoebe extended her appreciation to her Detachment Commander for facilitating her participation in this enriching course, emphasising the transformative impact it has had on her personal and professional growth.
Moving forward, graduates like Phoebe are empowered to pursue various educational pathways, ranging from level 2 or 3 diplomas to foundation and undergraduate nursing degrees.
About Royal College of Nursing Cadet Scheme:
The Royal College of Nursing Cadet Scheme offers cadets a unique opportunity to explore the healthcare sector through a structured program that combines theoretical learning with practical experiences. With a focus on fostering knowledge, skills, and a passion for healthcare, the scheme equips cadets with the foundation to pursue further education and careers in nursing and allied health professions.