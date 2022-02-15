Royal Hotel fire: Blaze breaks out at Dysart building
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a former hotel in Dysart.
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 5:13 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 5:53 pm
The fire broke out shortly after 3pm today at the old Royal Hotel, with Scottish Fire and Rescue Service still on the scene.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 3.11pm on Tuesday, February 15, to reports of a fire within a three-storey derelict building in Normand Road, Dysart, Kirkcaldy.
“Operations control immediately mobilised two fire engines to the location and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire.
“Crews will leave the scene once the area is made safe.”
Updates to follow.