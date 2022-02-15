The fire broke out shortly after 3pm today at the old Royal Hotel, with Scottish Fire and Rescue Service still on the scene.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 3.11pm on Tuesday, February 15, to reports of a fire within a three-storey derelict building in Normand Road, Dysart, Kirkcaldy.

“Operations control immediately mobilised two fire engines to the location and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters were called to the incident just after 3pm

“Crews will leave the scene once the area is made safe.”