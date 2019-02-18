Rush hours trains from Edinburgh to Fife cancelled

Fife commuters face more travel headaches tonight as a result of cancelled trains.

Services from Edinburgh back to the Kingdom have again been hit because of a lack of crews to man the trains.

You may also be interested in:

Police return to Kirkcaldy murder scene

Police appeal after serious sexual assault in Fife

Former Fife MSP collects MBE at palace

The 1716 Edinburgh Waverley to Kirkcaldy and the 1739 Edinburgh Waverley to Inverness services have been cancelled. Scotrail said they won’t run “due to a shortage of train crew.”

Both the 1702 Edinburgh Waverley to Arbroath and the 1744 Edinburgh Waverley to Glenrothes with Thornton are scheduled to run.