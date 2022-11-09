Ryan was wearing a blue puffer jacket, a cream beanie hat, black jeans and white trainers.Sergeant Kellyanne Muir of Cowdenbeath Police Station said: “We are appealing for information to help trace Ryan. His family are extremely concerned and anxious about his welfare and just want to know that he is safe and well.“Ryan was last seen leaving Malcolm Street in his car, a grey Audi A3 Quattro Sport, registration ST54 USJ.“If you think you may have seen Ryan or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact us as soon as possible.”Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1006 of 9 November, 2022.