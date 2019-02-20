Sadness as 86 jobs lost with closure of laundry company

A total of 86 jobs are to go in Kirkcaldy with the news that an industrial laundry facility will close.

Following a consultation period laundry company Elis have confirmed that they will be closing their Kirkcaldy site in April.

Despite efforts to avoid the outcome the company have decided to shut the facility and move all operations to their site in Glasgow.

You may also be interested in:

Armed police hunt ‘man with firearm’ in Leven

Drunk knife man threatened people on Leven High Street Fife hotel manager bids to keep licence after assault charge

Union chiefs are dismayed at the news from the firm, which was formerly known as Berendsen.

Employees had previously been assured that the Randolph Industrial Estate factory would remain open following a takeover.

The firm, which provides linens, workwear and equipment to the pharmaceutical industry as well as restaurants, hotels, hospitals, was taken over by Elis in 2017.

Usdaw area organiser Tony Sneddon says: “I am deeply saddened to confirm that despite extensive consultations with the company we were unable to prevent the site from closing.

“The news is a further blow to staff who faced the possibility of redundancies last year and had won the battle to keep the site open.

“We are now focusing on getting the best deal for members and helping them find alternative work.”

At the time of going to press, Elis had been contacted for comment.