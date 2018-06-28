Sainsbury’s staff ‘told OAP to pee outside garage’

An elderly disabled man says he was told by Sainsbury’s petrol station staff to urinate outside because there wasn’t a toilet on the premises.

Christopher Clark (76) was driving past Kirkcaldy on his way home to Aberdeenshire when he stopped to refuel.

However, as he suffers from prostate problems, he asked a staff member where the toilet was.

But he was told there wasn’t one, and he would have to go in the bushes outside, meaning he had to expose himself in broad daylight.

Christopher was then forced to use the bushes

“We took the turn into Kirkcaldy.

“We came across the garage. I filled up the car and went into pay, and I asked where the toilet was, and he said there wasn’t one.

“I looked at him in absolute amazement.

“He said ‘if you want a wee, the best thing is to go round the back where there’s a car washing machine and go in the bushes’.

“I said ‘that’s breaking the law, isn’t it? I’d have to expose myself’. He just shrugged.

“I didn’t argue, because I was bursting.

“People with prostate problems can’t really hold their bladder. You’ve just got to go.

“When I got to the bushes I could see immediately that this was a well-trodden path. I don’t know if anybody saw me.”

As he isn’t from the area, Christopher didn’t know that there are other establishments nearby.

A spokesman for Sainsbury’s said: “Unfortunately there are no customer toilet facilities at our Kirkcaldy petrol station.

“However our supermarket is a short walk away and offers customer toilets.

“We’re very sorry for any upset this may have caused.”