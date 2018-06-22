Sample Arabic culture at Old Kirk event

A packed programme is in store at Kirkcaldy’s Old Kirk in the coming week.

First up in a tent – weather permitting – is part of an exhibition of Arabic culture called ‘Crossing Cultures’ touring Fife with Fife Arabic Society. It will be in the church grounds over the weekend.

Some of Balwearie High School’s senior pupils will be camping out in the Kirk on Wednesday and Thursday learning techniques for violence reduction

Fife Ladies’ Brass Band is set to raise the roof with its musical concert on Saturday at 7pm. Tickets can be bought at the door.

The Scottish Historic Organs Trust visits the church on Saturday to see the masterpiece organ inside the Old Kirk.

Kirkcaldy Gilbert & Sullivan Society is holding auditions next week for parts in its new production of ‘Patience’.

Fun and music but with a serious purpose is in Fraser Morrison’s concert with his Friends on Sunday

Fraser’s dad died earlier this year and this is a fund-raising event for Strathcarron Hospice and the Brain Tumour Trust in tribute.

Then it’s the turn of dancers from the Helen O’Grady Dance Academy to show off their skills in the end of term show.

And the finale is a fundraising concert featuring Kirkaldy jazz maestro Richard Michael with the McWhinnie and Hastie Quartet.

Email: langtounjazz@yahoo.com for tickets which are priced £10 for adults and £5 for under 16s.