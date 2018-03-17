Sandi Toksvig pledges fundraising show for Cottage Centre

Sandi Toksvig has pledged to return to Kirkcaldy to stage a fundrasising concert for the Cottage Centre.

She made the commitment during a visit to the Templehall-based centre before giving the 2018 Adam Smith Lecture to a packed Adam Smith Theatre.

Toksvig, co-host of the Great British Bake-Off and presenter of QI, was hugely impressed with the work being done by the team at the Cottage.

She said she would bring her autumn tour back to the Lang Toun, and all proceeds would go to the centre – a pledge she repeated on stage to huge applause.

Toksvig’s lecture was also hailed a great success.

It was by far the most accessible, engaging and thought provoking of the presentations which have been given by some of the biggest names in politics, and many leading academics over the years.

There was a real buzz in the auditorium as she was piped on to the stage, and her analysis of the the drive for gender equality was packed with humour as well as making its mark.

She was introduced on stage by Gordon Brown, former MP and Prime Minister, and the event marked the start of the 2018 Festival Of Ideas, organised by the Adam Smith Global Foundation with the support of a number of key local organisations including Fife Cultural Trust and Kirkcaldy4All.

The evening included live comedy from Kieran Hodgson who brought his hit Fringe show, Lance, to the venue’s Beveridge Suite.

Today, the spotlight falls on the eagerly awaited visit of David Tennant whose Q&A was an instant sell-out.

He will be joined on stage by Arabella Weir, actor, broadcaster and long-time friend, to talk about all aspects of his career.

The event is being streamed live into the Beveridge Suite to cope with demand for tickets.

Tennant will also be on stage this afternoon to personally introduce a red-carpet gala screening of his new film, You, Me And Him – tickets, which include a glass of fizz and strawberries, are available at the box office.

The festival also includes Kirkcaldy Food and Drink Fair at the adjacent Fife College St Brycedale Campus from 11.00 am.

Organised by the college and Kirkcaldy4All, it is the biggest yet with over 30 participants, and is headlined by Gary Maclean, winner of BBC’s Masterchef Professionals,

The festival also includes live music from Lights Out By Nine tonight as they host a double bill at the Adam Smith – their What The Funk show from Edinburgh Fringe followed by a set of their own music.