Santa ready to hit Kirkcaldy streets

An appeal to find a driver for Santa’s sleigh has been answered.

The annual Kirkcaldy Lions Club charity Santa tour was in jeopardy after a shortage of drivers to pull the sleigh, but following an appeal in last week’s Press a volunteer has been found.

The Lions Club has now confirmed that drivers have been found for both weeks of this year’s tour.

Each year Santa, along with his helpers, travels through the streets of Kirkcaldy taking charity donations which will then be distributed among local good causes.

This year’s journey will take place over the course of two weeks ahead of Christmas.

Starting on Monday, December 10, Santa will be in Dunnikier Estate for two days, followed by Langdale View and Capshard Estate on Wednesday December 12, and then Hollybrae and Ostlers Way on Thursday December 13.

On Monday, December 17, the gang heads to Seafield, before going to Strathallan on the Tuesday and Wednesday. On December 20, Santa will be in Newliston and Craigearn.

Each night the collection takes place between approx 6.30pm and 8.30pm.

Last year it was discovered that wear and tear meant the old sleigh would not be able to carry Santa on his travels.

However, an appeal saw local businesses take Santa’s plight to heart and pitch in to help create a new one just in time for the collection.