Santa’s sleigh back in action for fundraisers

Santa’s sleigh has hit the streets of Kirkcaldy, after a recent upgrade and refurbishment.

It comes after the old one used for the traditional Kirkcaldy and District Lions Club fundraiser came to the end of its life last year.

The newly-constructed sleigh means that Santa can get out onto the streets of the Lang Toun once more to collect money for good causes.

George Macdaonald, Kirkcaldy Lions president, said he was glad the new sleigh is now operational.

He said: “It’s a highlight for me – it’s how I started with the Lions, helping with the sleigh.

“When I first started it was my own children, now I’ve got grandchildren.

“It’s just a pleasure to go round and while we do collect money it’s great seeing all the smiling faces.

“It’s amazing how people will queue up in Strathallan, and Holly Brae, standing at the edge of the street waiting.”

The sleigh is the centre piece for the Lions’ Christmas fundraising efforts, which provides them with the means to help good causes throughout the year.

With the need for a new sleigh, a number of local firms came to the rescue to ensure that the tradition could continue.

“Everybody’s been generous, all the local businesses who’ve stepped in to help, like Fife Group and Sandy’s Signs, and Sandy Allan.

“Its brilliant to get everyone coming together and helping out – that’s what Christmas is all about.

“We’ve also been working with the Rotary Club, hand in hand. They’ve been using the sleigh for collections at supermarkets.”

Santa got started this week, making his way round Dunnikier Estate on Monday. He’ll be in Hollybrae tonight (Thursday), Seafield on Monday, and Strathallan on Tuesday and Wednesday.