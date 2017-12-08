Santa’s sleigh saved after local firms pitch in to help

Santa’s got a brand-new sleigh – and it’s set to be unveiled next week.

It’s all thanks to the Kirkcaldy and District Lions Club, who are adding the finishing touches ahead of Santa’s travels next week.

As work is ongoing, the sleigh is still under wraps, but the Lions gave a sneak peak this week.

The Lions’ sleigh brings festive cheer around the streets of the town each year, while also providing one of the group’s main sources of income and helping them to continue raising money for numerous worthy causes.

However, when Santa and the Lions went to dust off the sleigh last Christmas, they found it was in drastic need of modernising.

It was feared that Santa might not be able to get about town to make his rounds, but now a number of local firms have stepped into save Christmas.

Lyndsey Craft from Scrap-a-car Scotland started the group off by providing them with a new trailer to help house the sleigh.

Meanwhile, chief Elf Gwyneth Robertson and the staff at Respite Fife helped raise funds by holding a sponsored walk.

Work on the new sleigh is now nearing completion and Santa is set to hit the streets next week.

Santa’s itinerary is now set, and he will be doing the rounds next week.

On Monday and Tuesday he’ll be in Dunnikier Estate; Wednesday at Capshard/Holly Brae; Thursday Holly Brae. On Monday, December 18, he’ll be at Seafield; and on Tuesday and Wednesday he’ll be at Strathallan.

One of the Lions’ Club highlights is when Santa visits the Children’s Hospice Association Scotland Christmas party in Kinross, providing gifts to the children, their siblings, parents and staff.

Kirkcaldy and District Lions Club have been operating since 1975, and are one of around 46,000 Lions clubs around the world.

The Santa fundraiser is a local favourite and sees helpers go door-to-door with the sleigh, taking collections to raise funds for charity.

The Lions (along with Santa) say they would like to thank the following for their help: Fife Warehousing; Mitchell Auto, Jewson, Arnold Clark, SM Lighting, Keyline Builders, 5th Fife Scouts, Fife Floorball, and Crown Decorating Centre.