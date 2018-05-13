Saturated park forces cancellation of Bikes In The Park

Bad weather has scuppered plans to stage Bikes in The Park in Kirkcaldy.

Today’s event was cancelled after torrential rain left parts of Beveridge Park saturated.

The second event of its kind, organised by Kirkcaldy and District Motor Club, was expected to attract huge crowds as well as many bike enthusiasts to commemorate the annual Scottish Road Races which were held in the park for 40 years.

A post on KDMC’s Facebook page said: “Due to weather conditions and the saturation of the park we have regrettably cancelled the Bikes in The Park event.

We’ll update you on further possible arrangements to stage the show at a later date.”

The ground was soaked overnight and a further downpour at 5.00 am added to concerns of getting vans in and out of the park.

The event was set to feature a number of trade stands, displays of bike riding, a photo display in the marquee and exhibitions of some weird and wonderful bikes from through the decades.