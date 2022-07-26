William McNally, 13, suffered brain damage in the River Gryffe near Linwood in Renfrewshire last June at a spot where youths have traditionally gathered to cool off during hot weather.

His grieving relatives have urged people to be wary of wild swimming spots so their families do not have to go through the same ordeal.

And they have revealed the grief still felt over the schoolboy’s loss to mark Monday’s World Drowning Prevention Day – which is being backed by the country’s emergency services, councils and a number of leading charities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William’s mother, Sharron Drennan said: “I want to thank everyone who tried to help William that day.

“William was, and still is, very much loved and adored. He is missed by everyone, which was made abundantly clear last year when Linwood came to a standstill for his funeral.

“I want to make a plea to all young people: please make sure your mum doesn’t have to go through what I have. Please look out for each other and make sure all of your friends get home safely.”

William’s aunts, Jayne and Claire Drennan, have appeared in a video marking the first anniversary of his death – an event they called “catastrophic”.

Tragedy: William McNally, 13, died after getting into difficulties in the River Gryffe in Renfrewshire last June

Jayne Drennan said: “The impact of losing William has been catastrophic on the whole family. There’s a hole been blown through us that will never, ever, be able to be fixed.

“It is just a case of trying to get through the day really, and it’s been that way for a year.

“My sister has lost her son. My niece and nephew have lost their brother. My parents have lost their grandson and we’ve lost a nephew.”

Renfrewshire Council has stepped up efforts to improve water safety across the area. New lifebelts with GPS trackers have been placed at potentially dangerous points, which the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are able to trace.

Safety plea: Jayne and Claire Drennan

A “no swimming” sign has also been erected in the area where William drowned.