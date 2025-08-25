Water restrictions put in place as Scottish rivers at 'critically low level'

Without a period of consistent rainfall, it is said that further catchments could escalate to ‘significant scarcity’ in the coming days.

Two Scottish river catchment areas have reached ‘significant scarcity’, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) have announced.

The problem is worst in the east of the country where Sepa are now introducing curbs on some water use in two catchment areas - Ythan in Aberdeenshire and North Fife - which have both reached ‘significant scarcity’.

It is the highest level of alert and means the rivers have reached a critical level after being very low for 30 or more days.

River Ythan in the north-east is in one of two catchment areas where there is ‘significant scarcity’. | Google

To protect the sustainability of local rivers, Sepa have restricted the amount of water that can be taken from the environment in these areas.

Sepa are now writing directly to every affected licence holder to inform them of the restrictions now in place and when they come into force.

Restrictions will be temporary and will be lifted as soon as conditions allow, but Sepa say they are essential to safeguard the environment, wildlife and communities that depend on healthy rivers.

Every month of 2025 ‘drier than average’ on east coast

The restrictions follow months of worsening conditions.

Rainfall data shows every month of 2025 has been drier than average on Scotland's east coast.

In some areas the deficit stretches back to June 2024, with around 40% less rainfall than the long-term average.

Sepa said that this prolonged shortfall, combined with a warm, sunny spring and summer, has left rivers, soils and groundwater under pressure.

They added that they have been communicating directly with abstractors since mid-May and expect all licence holders to follow advice and guidance for their area.

The Deveron, Don, Esk (Angus), Firth of Tay and Tyne (Lothian) have been at ‘moderate scarcity’ for an extended period.

Without a period of consistent rainfall, it is said that further catchments, including the Deveron and Don, could escalate to ‘significant scarcity’ in the coming days.

Protecting Scotland’s water environment is ‘top priority’

Chris Dailly, SEPA’s head of environmental performance, said: “The water environment in parts of Scotland is clearly under stress and protecting it remains a top priority.

“We recognise the challenges that farmers and other businesses face, but no one should be caught off guard - we've been speaking directly to licence holders across the summer.

“If you abstract water you should already have plans in place to reduce volumes, stagger abstractions and follow the conditions of your licence.”