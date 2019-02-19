ScotRail boss faces public grilling at Fife meeting

Fed-up Fife train passengers will have a chance to quiz ScotRail directly at a public meeting next week.

The event, organised by Lesley Laird MP, will take place Thursday, February 28 at Kirkcaldy Town House.

It comes after sustained criticism of the standard of service Fife has endured over the past year, with commuters exasperated by cancellations, delays, overcrowding and station skipping – as well as finding services with as few as two or three carriages.

ScotRail has come under repeated attack from politicians who have been pushing for improvements.

Now they are bringing the network’s bosses to town for a public meeting.

Alex Hynes, ScotRail director, has accepted an invitation to attend the open meeting and answer questions from the floor.

Ms Laird said: “Fife commuters are sick fed up of delayed, cancelled or overcrowded services on the Fife Circle and East Coast lines and that’s why I’ve organised this meeting.

“After a run of bad performance ScotRail promised better services for people returning to work in the New Year but failed to deliver on that pledge.

“It’s not acceptable to expect passengers to simply put up with this.

“I’m acutely aware that while politicians can question ScotRail directly, Fife passengers have not been afforded that opportunity – until now.

“People deserve direct answers, and they definitely deserve better service.”

Members of the public are invited to submit questions and register their attendance in advance by emailing lesley.laird.mp@parliament.uk

The meeting at the Town House starts at 7.00 p.m