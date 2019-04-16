ScotRail cancels 7 services between Edinburgh and Kirkcaldy today

Fife commuters are in for another evening of misery as ScotRail has cancelled seven services to Kirkcaldy from Edinburgh this afternoon.

The rail operator has blamed its programme of driver and conductor training.

Meanwhile, a further six services via Dunfermline have also been cancelled.

Services via Kirkcaldy affected:

• 14:11 Edinburgh to Glenrothes With Thornton cancelled due to a shortage of train crew.

• 15:41 Edinburgh to Glenrothes With Thornton cancelled due to a shortage of train crew.

• 15:58 Edinburgh to Arbroath due 17:49 cancelled due to a shortage of train crew.

• 16:41 Edinburgh to Glenrothes With Thornton cancelled due to a shortage of train crew: Passengers are advised to travel on the 1651 Edinburgh to Cowdenbeath service arriving at Inverkeithing at 1713, where a replacement bus will run from Inverkeithing to Glenrothes.

• 18:01 Edinburgh to Dundee cancelled due to a shortage of train crew.

• 18:13 Edinburgh to Glenrothes With Thornton cancelled due to a shortage of train crew.

• 19:11 Edinburgh to Kirkcaldy cancelled due to a shortage of train crew.

Services via Dunfermline affected:

• 15:17 Edinburgh to Cowdenbeath cancelled

• 16:21 Edinburgh to Cowdenbeath cancelled.

• 17:55 Edinburgh to Glenrothes With Thornton cancelled.

• 19:18 Edinburgh to Glenrothes With Thornton cancelled.

• 19:47 Edinburgh to Glenrothes With Thornton cancelled

• 20:48 Edinburgh to Glenrothes With Thornton cancelled

