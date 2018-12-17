ScotRail has cancelled these 16 services through Fife today

ScotRail is planning to cancel a number of services today, with stations passengers left counting the cost.

Customers’ woes continue this week as ScotRail is still cancelling services despite claiming at the start of last week that new improvements will see better service through Fife.

The firm has listed the Fife circle as facing “major disruption”, with 23 services affected.

At leat Sixteen services today have so far been cancelled, with a number of others seeing reduced carriages and delays.

The following services through Fife have been cancelled:

SOUTHBOUND

07:44 Arbroath to Edinburgh due 10:00

09:44 Inverness to Edinburgh due 13:25

09:53 Glenrothes With Thornton to Edinburgh due 10:51

10:05 Perth to Edinburgh due 11:28

11:02 Perth to Edinburgh due 12:23

11:20 Glenrothes With Thornton to Edinburgh due 12:14

13:21 Glenrothes With Thornton to Edinburgh due 14:22

18:18 Arbroath to Edinburgh due 20:14

NORTHBOUND

09:36 Edinburgh to Perth due 10:55

10:10 Edinburgh to Glenrothes With Thornton due 11:06

12:08 Edinburgh to Glenrothes With Thornton due 13:05

14:37 Edinburgh to Perth due 15:55

14:45 Edinburgh to Glenrothes With Thornton due 15:40

15:00 Edinburgh to Arbroath due 16:48 (this service will skip Edinburgh and Fife, starting at Dundee)

15:58 Edinburgh to Arbroath due 17:49

17:39 Edinburgh to Inverness due 21:01 (This service will skip Edinburgh and Fife, starting at Perth).

