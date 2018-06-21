Scotrail name Inter City train after Gordon Aikman

A ScotRail train is to be named after Gordon Aikman, the Fifer who inspired huge fundraising and improvemed care for people with Motor Neurone Disease.

The InterCity train bearing his name will be unveiled layter this year.

Gordon, from Kirkcaldy, was just 29 when he was diagnosed with MND.

His inspiring fundraising won huge support across the country, and he successfully lobbied the Scottish Government to double the number of MND nurses in Scotland, and to fund them via the NHS.

He died in February 2017.

Now his remakrable legacy will contin ue with his name on one of Scotrail’s trains. The annoiuncement coincided with Global MND Awareness Day.

Alex Hynes, scotrail’s managing director said: “Since MND Scotland was named as the official charity partner to the ScotRail Alliance in April 2017, our customers and employees have raised more than £104,000.

“That means we’re on track to smash our target for the three-year partnership, but, there’s still much more we can do.

“By naming one of our trains after Gordon, we hope to honour his memory, create a legacy, and continue to raise awareness far beyond the length of our partnership with MND Scotland.”

Gordon Aikman’s husband Joe Pike said he was “incredibly touched’’ by the gesture.

He added: “Days before he died last spring, Gordon made a video to help persuade the ScotRail Alliance to make MND Scotland its chosen charity.

“He would be delighted that since then the company and its people have been so enthusiastic in their support - not just fundraising over £104,000 for care and research, but raising the profile of the disease which kills so many people across Scotland each year.”

Craig Stockton, MND Scotland chief executive officer, said: “This announcement is fantastic. It is a wonderful tribute to everything Gordon did to raise awareness of MND, and this train will continue to do that for years to come.

“We are very grateful for everything the ScotRail Alliance has done to support us this MND Awareness Week. It’s a truly great finish to the week.”