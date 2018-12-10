ScotRail services cancelled on day of ‘improvements’

As ScotRail pledges to improve services in Fife with the launch of today’s new timetable, at least eight services through the Kingdom have been cancelled.

The rail operator said last week that the new changes, which came into force yesterday, would see more seats for services through Fife, but today has seen a number of cancellations and reduced carriages due to “train faults” and “a shortage of staff”.

The apparent staff shortage comes despite a recent work-to-rule dispute with the RMT union being resolved.

Traveling south today:

• The 09:44 from Inverness to Edinburgh had all stops cancelled after Perth, meaning no service for Ladybank, Markinch, Kirkcaldy, or Inverkeithing due to a shortage of train crew.

• The 13:53 Glenrothes With Thornton to Edinburgh was cancelled due to a train fault.

• The 16:19 Glenrothes With Thornton to Tweedbank has been cancelled due to a train fault.

• The 20:42 Dundee to Edinburgh due 22:17 has been cancelled due to a shortage of train crew.

Heading north:

• The 10:41 Edinburgh to Glenrothes With Thornton was cancelled due to a train fault.

• The 13:36 Edinburgh to Inverness was started from Perth, so missed out Kirkcaldy and Markinch due to a shortage of train crew.

• The 15:07 Edinburgh to Glenrothes With Thornton was cancelled due to a train fault.

• The 22:37 Edinburgh to Perth is cancelled due to a shortage of train crew.

Burntisland, Kinghorn and Western Kirkcaldy Conservative councillor Kathleen Leslie said that she has had many members of the public raise their concerns with her.

“It seems that long-suffering Fife commuters are in for another Winter of delays, cancellations, and severely overcrowded trains.

“I have had a number of constituents contact me who have been affected, some where the abysmal service has led to them being late for work. This is having a

direct impact on people’s lives.

“At the weekend, I travelled by train to Edinburgh and counted 23 passengers at the end of one carriage, the health and safety implications are horrifying. Do Scotrail actually think this is acceptable in 2018?

“It seems Scotrail is committed to one excuse after another. Staff shortages, staff training, staff pay disputes. It is high time the Scottish Government, who awarded Abelio the contract, stepped in and asked some serious questions. Passengers are paying increased prices for a reduced service. It simply is not good enough. Fife always seems to be at the back of the queue when it comes to rail travel.”

A ScotRail spokesperson said: “We’re sorry to our customers who have experienced disruption to their journey.

“Anyone delayed by 30 minutes or more is entitled to compensation through our Delay Repay Guarantee. Just keep hold of your ticket and claim on the ScotRail website or mobile app.”

