ScotRail warns passengers to check times as new timetable unveiled

ScotRail says commuters will see “improvements” in the service after changes to the timetable.

The new timetable starts this Sunday, and the train operator is asking customers to take a minute to check their journey for any changes.

ScotRail says the timetable improvements will deliver faster journeys, more seats, and more services for customers.

Customers can check train times at scotrail.co.uk and on the ScotRail app. Timetables can also be downloaded from the ScotRail website.

The firm sites the introduction of high-speed trains and brand-new Hitachi class 385 electric trains as being one of the reasons behind it’s hopes for improvements.

Some of the changes which affect Fife include more seats on services between Aberdeen and Edinburgh.

ScotRail Alliance Managing Director Alex Hynes said: “The improvements we are making to our timetable from Sunday mean some trains may depart a few minutes earlier or later than they presently do.

“Commuters in particular should check before Monday morning comes around.

“This is just the first phase of the work we are doing to deliver for our customers over the next year.

“The investment ScotRail and Network Rail is making to electrify more lines and introduce new and upgraded trains means we will deliver faster journeys, more seats, and more services for our customers.”

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress