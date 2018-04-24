ScotRail workers to strike over staff cuts

Rail union RMT confirmed today that members will be taking strike action in Fife, over cuts they say would compromise public safety.

The action at Dunfermline comes in a dispute over staff reductions, in what RMT says is “an attack on working patterns”. ScotRail are looking to make cut 17 posts, including CCTV staff at both Dunfermline and Paisley, with remaining staff then expected to agree to major changes to working practices, including enforced night shifts.

Following an overwhelming vote for action, RMT has confirmed that members at Paisley and Dunfermline will take strike action by refusing to book on for shifts that commence on Saturday, May 5, and Monday, June 11.

‎RMT General Secretary, Mick Cash said: “It defies belief that in the current climate, where antisocial behaviour, assaults and security threats are rife, that ScotRail would be decimating their CCTV operations in this cavalier fashion.

“RMT members concerns are being ignored by the company and as a result we have no option but to confirm this programme of industrial action.

“RMT remains available for talks but it is now down to ScotRail to start listening, recognise the seriousness of this issue and engage on a serious and meaningful basis with the union.”