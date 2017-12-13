Scottish birth now in douvt after visa error

A Leven man has called on the UK Government to speed up his pregnant wife’s visa application, in the hope that she will be able to give birth in Scotland.

Robert Rintoul (33) a engineering manager at the FCE Group in Methil, married his Indian wife Alexandria in May, and the couple soon applied for a spouse visa.

However, the couple made a mistake in the immigration process and Alexandria’s application was rejected due to her sitting the wrong English exam.

While she will sit the proper exam tomorrow (Thursday) the couple are concerned that the application could be passed too late for Alexandria to be able to fly, meaning their child will be born in India.

Robert said it “is Alexandria’s dream to come and live in Scotland” but that the mistake has left her “gutted”.

He added: “It’s horrendous. I’ve not seen her for months and I’ve not seen a scan of my child.

“It torturous for the both of us. Now we’re being denied being together.”

Robert claims that Alexandria’s application was rejected because she sat the wrong English test, despite it being of a higher level than the one required for the visa.

“She’s basically overqualified herself for a visa and been rejected,” he said. “Common sense dictates the rejection should be overturned because it is nonsense. She has a dream to move to Scotland and it’s being dashed.”

He is urging the UK Government to either overturn the decision or speed up the application process.

North East Fife MP Stephen Gethins, who has been helping Robert with his case, said: “This is a very difficult time for Mr Rintoul and his family and I have made repeated calls to the UK Visa and Immigration service but, like many of my colleagues, am frustrated by the lack of communication by that department and the impact this has on constituents who are rightly worried about their loved ones.

“Too often I am finding constituents who have been left in an incredibly difficult position by a system that makes life unnecessarily stressful for people.”

A Home Office spokesmansaid: “Some applicants for visas to settle in the UK need to pass an English language test at an approved centre that is specified in the immigration rules.

“Mrs Rintoul failed to do this and also failed to submit the necessary supporting evidence for her application.

“It is open to her to reapply under the Priority Visa Service.”