Scottish first for Fife firm as it becomes approved installer

It is an impartial, global testing, inspection, and certification leader whose installer assessment and surveillance scheme checks that installation companies have policies and procedures in place to ensure they are robust, professional and are following best practices. Energystore TLA is an ultra-lightweight, fast drying, thermally insulating Bound EPS (BEPS) that consists of liquid coated EPS, cement and water, and is delivered throughout the UK by the award-winning Rosyth firm.

Managing director Jason Lister said: “Kiwa certification is not just any accreditation, it's an independent, annually audited certification that sets the highest standards in our industry. “This certification underlines our commitment to excellence and gives customers peace of mind knowing they are partnering with a company at the forefront of the industry. By choosing a Kiwa UK-approved provider, clients receive the best service and contribute towards improving standards across the industry. Their trust in what we do at ATS drives us to maintain the highest standards; this accreditation is a shared achievement.”

ATS, named best medium-sized business at the 2023 Fife Business Awards, is a licensed installer for world-leading brands, including Flowcrete, Vebro, Cemfloor, TLA, Mapei, Weber Saint Gobain, Sherwin Williams, Ardex, Altro, KDR, Uzin and TekFloor. Thermal Lightweight Aggregate features in the firm’s recently-launched continuing professional development (CPD) training programme, which has been specially designed for architects and professionals in the construction industry.

