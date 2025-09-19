Scottish football's attendance boom is being echoed at Raith Rovers

Raith fans are supporting team in big numbers (Pic Craig Foy/SNS)

To prove how well professional football is supported by fans in this country, a newly-released UEFA report has revealed that the Scottish Premiership has recorded significantly higher attendances per capita than any other top-flight league in Europe.

The Scottish Professional Football League’s flagship division welcomed 18.5 attendees per 1000 people at matches in the 2024-25 season, a five per cent rise on the previous campaign.

This attendance per capita is more than 70 per cent higher than any other league in Europe, with Portugal’s Primeira Liga in second place with 10.7 attendees per 1000 people.

The 3.9million fans who attended Scottish Premiership matches last season was the eighth-highest on the continent, with the average league attendance of 17,303 the seventh-highest.

Scotland has now recorded the highest per capita attendance stats three seasons in succession, and SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “Scottish football attendances have consistently punched well above their weight for many years.

“After three record-breaking seasons for attendances, we are looking to build on that momentum throughout this season.”

In the William Hill Championship, the trend of attracting more fans has been reflected by what has been happening this term at Raith Rovers. Having managed an average league crowd of 3,936 at Stark’s Park in season 2024-2025, this has increased to 5,022 for the three home league fixtures Raith have played so far in 2025-2026.