Scottish musician Mairi will reveal the secrets of Auld Lang Sang at the Byre Theatre this month

Audiences will have the chance this month to make a remarkable and emotional journey through the sentiments of Scotland’s most famous song – Auld Lang Syne.

And their guide on this critically-acclaimed experience will be pioneering Scottish musician Mairi Campbell.

Mairi broke new ground in 2015 with her first solo show ‘Pulse’, the story of her quest to heal cultural wounds and to “come home”, told through a weave of viola, voice, animation, and movement.

Now comes the sequel, ‘Mairi Campbell: Auld Lang Syne’, where tales of time, love and friendship combine in an exhilarating and original production.

Like ‘Pulse’ there is a blend of live music, animation and movement in a funny and heartfelt show that reveals wider universal truths.

The show premiered at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe at the Scottish Storytelling Centre in August 2018 and Mairi will bring it to the Byre Theatre in St Andrews on March 22.

After studying classical viola at the Guildhall School of Music, Mairi has become an established member of Scotland’s traditional music scene, pushing the boundaries with her use of free improvisation, songs and stagecraft.

She is the recipient of six national music awards including the Inspiration Award in 2018.

Speaking ahead of her visit to Fife, Mairi said: “Ever since I started working on this show I wanted to take this story of Auld Lang Syne as far as possible across Scotland.

“When Burns discovered the music his words transformed it into one of Scotland’s most famous songs. When I recorded it I realised how little I, and most Scots, knew about its meaning.

“The song had such a profound effect on my life I wanted to tell this story of friendship, change and adventure through songs and performance. Like Burns I’m keen to see the reactions to my interpretation and hear stories from Scots across the country, and particularly St Andrews, so I can’t wait to to hit the road.”

‘Mairi Campbell: Auld Lang Syne’ is co-devised directed and directed by Kath Burlinson, featuring tracks with input from Mairi’s musical collaborator and husband, David Francis.

