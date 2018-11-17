Second teenager dies after Standing Stane Road crash

police have confirmed that a second teenager has died after a crash on Standing Stane Road last Sunday.

The 17-year-old was a passenger in a car that was involved in a collision on Standing Stane Road at around 8.45am. He passed away in the Western General Hospital, Edinburgh, last night.

17-year-old Ethan King died at the scene and an 18-year-old man remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Inquiries into the collision are ongoing and officers continue to appeal to anyone who saw the black Vauxhall Corsa travelling in the area prior to the collision, or who has information that can help the investigation, to get in touch.

Sergeant Nicola Young from Fife’s Road Policing Unit said: “Tragically as a result of the collision a second young person has lost their life and our thoughts remain with his family and friends, as well as those of the other injured parties, at this difficult time.

“I would again appeal to anyone who may have information to assist our inquiries, and has not yet spoken to officer, to come forward at their earliest convenience.”

A memorial event for Ethan King has been planned for this evening at Kirkcaldy Prom.