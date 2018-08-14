See inside the Fife castle on sale for £500,000

It’s not every day a historic Fife castle goes on sale.

But if you happen to have a spare £500,000 lying around then it could be yours.

Rossend Castle in Burntisland, which dates from the 14th century, has gone on the market.

With Mary Queen of Scots among the famous figures to visit the castle, the building is steeped in history.

It’s currently being used as office space by architects Hurd Rolland Partnership, but with the firm moving on, it is thought there is far more potential as a residence rather than a business site.

Spread across four floors, the castle commands majestic views across the Forth with south-facing terraces, has the potential for up to eight bedrooms.

It boasts a turnpike staircase, old kitchen, three store rooms, kitchenette, entrance hall, reception room, and of course which castle would be complete without a great hall and fireplace?

Throw in another two great halls and generous gardens, and you’ve got the dream home for someone with the right money.

An application for planning permission has been lodged to turn the premises from office use to residential, along with plans to build a garage.

Emma Collie, of estate agents Rettie & Co, says the castle provides a unique opportunity for the right buyer.

“As you can imagine, as castle dating from the 14th century is pretty special.

“It’s currently being used as a landmark headquarters office, but there is a planning application to change of use to residential. So it gives the purchaser the ability to create an amazing home.

“It was on the market a few years back, and the majority of potential purchasers were overseas buyers looking for either an additional residence or a main resident in Scotland.

“It has huge potential, and last time it was on the market were weren’t really struggling to get viewers through the doors.”

Hurd and Rolland is thought to be looking for an office in a more city centre location.

A 17th-century painted timber ceiling was discovered in 1957, which is now in the National Museum in Edinburgh.

Mary is said to have been a regular visitor to the castle and one of the rooms is even named after her.

In 1563, a young French poet, Pierre de Bocosel de Chastelard, was found hiding under Mary’s bed after he became obsessed with the Queen.

She ordered his execution and he later met his end in St Andrews.

In the mid-20th century the castle fell into disrepair and was eventually restored, during which time two secret stairways were discovered.

It was reopened in 1977 after being purchased by Robert Hurd & Partners in 1975.