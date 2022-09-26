Serious road crash closes Fife road
A serious road crash has closed a road in north-east Fife.
Emergency services have attended the two-car crash on the A914 at Pickletillum, near St Andrews.
They were called surround 4:00pm.
The road has been shut at St Michaels, and motorists have been urged to seek alternative routes.
Most Popular
Ambulances are also in attendance.
A statement from Police Scotland said: “Officers are currently in attendance at the A914 at Pickletillum dealing with a serious crash. The road is closed at St Michaels. Motorists are asked to seek alternative routes.”