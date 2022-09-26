Serious road crash closes Fife road

Emergency services have attended the two-car crash on the A914 at Pickletillum, near St Andrews.

They were called surround 4:00pm.

The road has been shut at St Michaels, and motorists have been urged to seek alternative routes.

The crash has closed the road (Pic: Fife Jammer/https://www.facebook.com/FifeJL)

Ambulances are also in attendance.