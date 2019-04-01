Seriously injured biker airlifted to hospital after Fife crash

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Fife.

The incident involved a motorbike and a car on the B9157 Quarry Road between Kirkcaldy and Aberdour, on Saturday afternoon.

The collision, shortly after 4.30pm, resulted in the male motorcyclist being taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by helicopter.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “About 4.35pm on Saturday, March 30, 2019, police in Fife attended a collision between a motorcycle and a car on the B9157 at Bernard’s Smithy.

“The 29-year-old male motorcyclist was treated at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service before being airlifted to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

“His injuries are described as serious.

“The 37-year-old driver of the car was uninjured. Enquiries are ongoing.”

